Next Article
Odisha student threatened suicide before self-immolation
A 20-year-old college student in Balasore, Odisha, is fighting for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after attempting self-immolation in early July.
She had accused a faculty member of harassment and posted online about feeling ignored by her college.
Just days before the incident, she warned on social media that she might take drastic action if nothing changed.
'Principal pressured her to withdraw complaint'
According to her father, the faculty member threatened his daughter's academic future and even rallied other students against her after she complained.
He also says the principal pressured her to withdraw the complaint by threatening expulsion.
The incident raises questions about how colleges handle harassment complaints and support students in distress.