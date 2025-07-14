Odisha student threatened suicide before self-immolation India Jul 14, 2025

A 20-year-old college student in Balasore, Odisha, is fighting for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after attempting self-immolation in early July.

She had accused a faculty member of harassment and posted online about feeling ignored by her college.

Just days before the incident, she warned on social media that she might take drastic action if nothing changed.