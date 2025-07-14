Meat sale prohibited during Nuh Yatra; internet suspension planned
To keep things smooth and safe during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh (Haryana) this Monday, the district has rolled out some strict measures.
Expect a complete ban on meat sales along the route, plus an internet blackout starting Sunday night.
Open fuel sales on July 14 and flying drones or other aerial objects are also off-limits for the weekend.
Over 2,500 police officers and 14 DSPs will be on duty at 28 checkpoints to keep an eye on things.
Helplines will be active to manage everything smoothly
Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena made it clear—breaking these rules could mean serious legal trouble.
The administration also denied Raj Kumar (aka Bittu Bajrangi) permission to join the yatra and suspended his social media to prevent misinformation.
A special control room with helplines will be active during the event to help manage everything smoothly.