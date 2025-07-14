Meat sale prohibited during Nuh Yatra; internet suspension planned India Jul 14, 2025

To keep things smooth and safe during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh (Haryana) this Monday, the district has rolled out some strict measures.

Expect a complete ban on meat sales along the route, plus an internet blackout starting Sunday night.

Open fuel sales on July 14 and flying drones or other aerial objects are also off-limits for the weekend.

Over 2,500 police officers and 14 DSPs will be on duty at 28 checkpoints to keep an eye on things.