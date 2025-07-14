Delhi enjoys cleaner air amidst monsoon season India Jul 14, 2025

Delhi's air quality has been holding steady in the "good" range for almost all of July, with AQI numbers staying below 100 on most days.

Heavy monsoon rains have washed away pollution and brought temperatures down to a much more bearable 25-34°C.

The weather department says more rain is on the way this week, so things should keep improving.