Delhi enjoys cleaner air amidst monsoon season
Delhi's air quality has been holding steady in the "good" range for almost all of July, with AQI numbers staying below 100 on most days.
Heavy monsoon rains have washed away pollution and brought temperatures down to a much more bearable 25-34°C.
The weather department says more rain is on the way this week, so things should keep improving.
Fewer health worries this monsoon
Cleaner air means fewer health worries—especially for anyone prone to allergies or breathing issues.
Delhi's Environment Minister credits both the rains and strict action under the Environment Action Plan 2025 for these improvements.
Plus, there's a big tree-planting drive happening right now aiming for 70 lakh new trees this year—so cleaner air could be here to stay a bit longer.