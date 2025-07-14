Himachal monsoon chaos: Construction and climate change to blame

Smarter building practices needed, say experts

Geoscientists like LN Aggarwal point to road cutting, which weakens hillsides and makes landslides more likely when it pours.

Dr. Suresh Atri adds that cloudbursts—sudden, heavy downpours—are happening more often thanks to global warming.

Now, experts are urging smarter building practices and proper studies before any new projects, hoping future infrastructure can actually handle nature's extremes.