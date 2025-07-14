Next Article
Himachal monsoon chaos: Construction and climate change to blame
Relentless monsoon rains since late June have hit Himachal Pradesh hard—at least 98 people have lost their lives and 34 are still missing.
Damage to homes and roads is massive, with losses around ₹800 crore.
Experts say it's not just the weather; unchecked construction, flawed development models, and poor planning have made things worse.
Smarter building practices needed, say experts
Geoscientists like LN Aggarwal point to road cutting, which weakens hillsides and makes landslides more likely when it pours.
Dr. Suresh Atri adds that cloudbursts—sudden, heavy downpours—are happening more often thanks to global warming.
Now, experts are urging smarter building practices and proper studies before any new projects, hoping future infrastructure can actually handle nature's extremes.