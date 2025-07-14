Eight fatalities, including 4 pilgrims, in multiple road accidents
On Sunday, eight people lost their lives and four others were injured in three separate road accidents across Uttar Pradesh.
The crashes happened in Kushinagar, Bulandshahr, and Greater Noida West—reminding us how unpredictable roads can be.
Details of the 3 accidents
In Kushinagar, a car carrying pilgrims back from Thawe Durga Temple collided with a tractor-trolley, leaving four men from Siddharthnagar dead and two others hospitalized.
In Bulandshahr, a bus hit an auto-rickshaw, killing three passengers—including a child—and injuring one more.
Meanwhile in Greater Noida West's Gaur City 2, a scooter crashed into a dumper truck while trying to dodge a stray bull; Sarita died on the spot while Raj Narayan was hurt.
Police are now investigating all three incidents to understand what went wrong.