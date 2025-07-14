Eight fatalities, including 4 pilgrims, in multiple road accidents

Details of the 3 accidents

In Kushinagar, a car carrying pilgrims back from Thawe Durga Temple collided with a tractor-trolley, leaving four men from Siddharthnagar dead and two others hospitalized.

In Bulandshahr, a bus hit an auto-rickshaw, killing three passengers—including a child—and injuring one more.

Meanwhile in Greater Noida West's Gaur City 2, a scooter crashed into a dumper truck while trying to dodge a stray bull; Sarita died on the spot while Raj Narayan was hurt.

Police are now investigating all three incidents to understand what went wrong.