Long history of criminal allegations against law college rape suspect
Monojit Mishra, recently arrested for the June 25 Kolkata campus gangrape case, turns out to have a troubling past.
He's been linked to 11 cases over the last decade—including molestation, assault, and even an attempted murder charge back in 2013 when he stabbed a college staff member.
Mishra enjoyed 'free run' due to political connections
Despite these serious accusations, Mishra kept getting bail—reportedly enjoying a "free run" partly due to his ties with the college's Governing Body and its Trinamool Congress (TMC) connections.
Now that he's finally in custody, the Governing Body President says they're moving to cancel his law license through the Bar Council.