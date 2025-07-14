Tragic discovery of DU student's body, missing case emerges in Noida
Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University student, was found dead in the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover after being missing for nearly a week.
She had left a note saying she planned to end her life by jumping from Signature Bridge.
Sneha told her family she was heading to Sarai Rohilla railway station but instead took a cab to the bridge.
How the investigation unfolded
Eyewitnesses, including the cab driver, saw Sneha on the bridge before she disappeared.
After her family reported her missing, Delhi Police and NDRF launched a search and eventually recovered her body downstream.
The investigation is ongoing as police review her note and statements from witnesses for more answers.
Another missing girl
In Noida, a 15-year-old girl has also gone missing since July 8. Her mother believes the girl's tuition teacher may have lured or kidnapped her.
Police are investigating this case too, highlighting growing concerns about safety in the area.