Tragic discovery of DU student's body, missing case emerges in Noida India Jul 14, 2025

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University student, was found dead in the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover after being missing for nearly a week.

She had left a note saying she planned to end her life by jumping from Signature Bridge.

Sneha told her family she was heading to Sarai Rohilla railway station but instead took a cab to the bridge.