U.P. anticipates 60 million devotees for Kanwar Yatra
Uttar Pradesh is getting ready for this year's Kanwar Yatra, expecting a massive crowd—about 60 million devotees between July 11 and 23.
With around seven million women set to join the pilgrimage, the state is rolling out extra security steps to make sure everyone feels safe and supported along the journey.
Help booths to assist devotees
For the first time, over 10,000 women police officers are being stationed along the entire route—they'll handle night patrols, control rooms, and helplines.
In Meerut zone alone, more than 100 helpdesks and Shakti Help Booths are popping up in partnership with women's groups.
The idea: create a safer and more welcoming vibe for all Kanwariyas as they walk to collect holy water from the Ganges.