U.P. anticipates 60 million devotees for Kanwar Yatra

Help booths to assist devotees

For the first time, over 10,000 women police officers are being stationed along the entire route—they'll handle night patrols, control rooms, and helplines.

In Meerut zone alone, more than 100 helpdesks and Shakti Help Booths are popping up in partnership with women's groups.

The idea: create a safer and more welcoming vibe for all Kanwariyas as they walk to collect holy water from the Ganges.