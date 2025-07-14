India-China talks to address key contentious issues

India-China ties are at a low point

This visit isn't just about patching things up—it could set up an India-China summit in September.

Both sides want to move past recent border fights and trade hiccups, but there's a lot at stake.

With China controlling most rare earth supplies crucial for Indian industries, supply worries are real.

Plus, how both countries handle issues like the Dalai Lama and regional security could shape stability across Asia.