India-China talks to address key contentious issues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting China on July 14-15, 2025, marking his first trip there since the tense 2020 Galwan border clash.
He'll join the SCO Foreign Ministers's meeting in Tianjin and sit down with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
On the table: easing Ladakh tensions, China's rare earth export curbs (which matter for tech and green energy), the sensitive Dalai Lama succession issue, India-Pakistan friction, and restarting direct flights.
India-China ties are at a low point
This visit isn't just about patching things up—it could set up an India-China summit in September.
Both sides want to move past recent border fights and trade hiccups, but there's a lot at stake.
With China controlling most rare earth supplies crucial for Indian industries, supply worries are real.
Plus, how both countries handle issues like the Dalai Lama and regional security could shape stability across Asia.