Minimal foreign national cases on Bihar electoral rolls: ECI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is worried that some foreign nationals may have ended up on Bihar's voter lists—something that's pretty rare, with just three cases reported across India back in 2018.
This comes as the state heads into elections, putting a spotlight on keeping the voting process fair and accurate.
Border districts getting extra attention
Border districts like Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, and Katihar are getting extra attention because they're close to Nepal and Bangladesh.
Most recent voter list changes here were due to deaths or people moving away—not confirmed foreign nationals.
Still, the ECI has told local officials to double-check any reports seriously to make sure only eligible voters are counted.