Man succumbs to injuries from Muharram procession clash
A dispute over the route of a Muharram procession in Palamu, Jharkhand turned violent on July 6, starting with arguments and quickly escalating.
Four people were injured, despite efforts by local leaders to keep the peace.
Tension in the area
One of the injured passed away on July 13.
Police have now registered a murder case and imposed restrictions in the area for 48 hours to prevent further trouble.
Six people are in preventive custody as investigators look into what sparked the clash—including reports of a tractor entering the procession path—and are reviewing witness accounts and video evidence while security remains tight.