Next Article
Tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh borewell
A heartbreaking accident in Satna, Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old Somvati Ahirwar lost her life after falling into an abandoned borewell while helping her family with paddy sowing.
The borewell, hidden by rainwater, wasn't visible in the field. After hours of searching, her body was found late Sunday evening.
Durga still missing; rescue teams working through tough conditions
Somvati's friend Durga Ahirwar, just 10 years old, is still missing. Rescue teams are working through tough conditions—darkness and waterlogged fields—to find her.
Officials say they're doing everything they can despite the challenges and hope to bring Durga home soon.