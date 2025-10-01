Next Article
Bank holidays in early October: Check dates here
India
Heads up—early October 2025 is packed with bank holidays across India thanks to major festivals.
Banks will be closed on October 1 for Maha Navami in places like Agartala and Kolkata, and then again nationwide on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
ATMs, online banking will work during holidays
If you're in Gangtok, banks will also be shut on October 3 and 4 for Durga Puja. So, if you need to handle any banking at a branch, it's smart to plan ahead.
The good news? ATMs and online banking will still work if you need something urgently—no need to panic about cash or quick payments during the festivities.