Delhi: Family of 3 killed in hit-and-run on ORR
A heartbreaking hit-and-run on Delhi's Outer Ring Road near Mukundpur Flyover took the lives of Mohammad Shahid (60), his son Faiz (28), and 12-year-old Hamza late Sunday night.
The family was heading home from a family dinner when a speeding, unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle.
Another vehicle then ran over them, killing all three instantly.
Police searching for vehicle involved in accident
Police responded around midnight but found no eyewitnesses or nearby CCTV footage of the crash itself.
Investigators are now going through camera footage along a five-kilometer stretch to track down the vehicles involved.
The loss has left the family reeling—Faiz's wife is struggling to care for their two young kids, and Hamza's mother is devastated.
Relatives have stepped in to offer support while police continue their search for answers.