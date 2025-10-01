Why Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under NSA feels surprising India Oct 01, 2025

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and climate action, was detained under the National Security Act after protests in Leh on September 24.

The protests called for Ladakh's statehood and sadly turned violent, leading to four deaths from police firing.

Even though the NSA is meant for those seen as threats to public safety, Wangchuk has actually been a big part of several government projects in Ladakh.