Why Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under NSA feels surprising
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and climate action, was detained under the National Security Act after protests in Leh on September 24.
The protests called for Ladakh's statehood and sadly turned violent, leading to four deaths from police firing.
Even though the NSA is meant for those seen as threats to public safety, Wangchuk has actually been a big part of several government projects in Ladakh.
His work with government and why his arrest is shocking
Wangchuk's arrest feels at odds with his track record—he's headlined major events like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and World Heritage Week, and his ideas on water conservation and clean energy have been praised by leaders like Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.
He's also worked hard to protect Ladakh's culture and environment, earning respect from officials such as Vinod Tawde.
Despite everything, people still see him as a key voice for education and climate awareness in the region.