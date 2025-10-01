Next Article
Thunderstorm alert in these Telangana districts
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has put out a thunderstorm alert for 18 districts, including Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in some spots.
Stay informed about any weather disruptions by checking updates regularly.
Weather forecast for Hyderabad
If you're in Hyderabad, get ready for partly cloudy skies over the next day. There's a chance of light rain or thundershowers in parts of the city, plus some gusty winds.
Mornings might be misty or hazy, with temps hovering between 22°C and 30°C.
Best to check local reports and plan your day accordingly!