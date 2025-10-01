Uttarakhand journalist death probe handed to SIT

Family claims threats, police say no complaint

Pratap's family says he'd been getting threatening calls before he disappeared, though no official complaint was filed about them.

The post-mortem pointed to internal injuries from an accident as the cause of death, with no external wounds found.

After he went missing, police treated it as a possible abduction and launched a big search operation with help from NDRF and SDRF teams.

Political leaders have also called for full transparency as the investigation continues.