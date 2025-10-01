Uttarakhand journalist death probe handed to SIT
A special investigation team (SIT) is now looking into the death of journalist Rajiv Pratap, who went missing on September 18 and was found dead in the Bhagirathi river 10 days later.
His car, found damaged near a riverbank, has prompted further investigation.
The SIT—led by Uttarkashi's deputy superintendent of police—is examining CCTV footage and call records to understand the circumstances surrounding the case.
Family claims threats, police say no complaint
Pratap's family says he'd been getting threatening calls before he disappeared, though no official complaint was filed about them.
The post-mortem pointed to internal injuries from an accident as the cause of death, with no external wounds found.
After he went missing, police treated it as a possible abduction and launched a big search operation with help from NDRF and SDRF teams.
Political leaders have also called for full transparency as the investigation continues.