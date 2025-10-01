Next Article
India's 2025 monsoon season ends: Here are top highlights
India
India's 2025 monsoon season officially ended on September 30, clocking in at 935.2mm of rain—8% higher than the usual average as of September 29, 2025.
This keeps up a streak of strong monsoons since 2019.
Uneven distribution of rain
Not everyone got the same rain: northwest India saw a huge surplus (up by 27%), central India also did well, but eastern and northeastern states like Assam and Bihar actually got over 30% less rain than normal.
Plus, thanks to a weather system in the Bay of Bengal, this year's monsoon is sticking around longer—so more rain is expected for parts of east and central India into early October.