Why Ladakh protests against Sonam Wangchuk's detention are growing

Details of the case against Wangchuk

Authorities accuse Wangchuk of sparking unrest through speeches that referenced self-immolation and government overthrow, drawing inspiration from Tibetan and Arab Spring movements.

He's also blamed for leaving the protest site as violence broke out.

Officials are now investigating his organization, Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), for alleged financial irregularities and unauthorized degree issuance.

While the government says their actions are based on evidence—not a witch-hunt—many civil society groups are calling for his release as tensions in Ladakh remain high.