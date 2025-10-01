Why Ladakh protests against Sonam Wangchuk's detention are growing
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known climate activist and engineer, was detained on September 26, 2025 under the National Security Act after protests in Ladakh turned violent.
The demonstrations on September 26 ended with four people dead and over 150 injured.
Wangchuk is currently being held at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.
Details of the case against Wangchuk
Authorities accuse Wangchuk of sparking unrest through speeches that referenced self-immolation and government overthrow, drawing inspiration from Tibetan and Arab Spring movements.
He's also blamed for leaving the protest site as violence broke out.
Officials are now investigating his organization, Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), for alleged financial irregularities and unauthorized degree issuance.
While the government says their actions are based on evidence—not a witch-hunt—many civil society groups are calling for his release as tensions in Ladakh remain high.