Ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki released after 34 months in jail
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was released from Kanpur's Maharajganj jail this Tuesday, ending a 34-month stint behind bars since his arrest in December 2022.
He faced 10 criminal cases, including one under the Gangsters Act.
His bail came after his counsel argued before the Allahabad High Court that he had already served more than the minimum required sentence for that charge.
Solanki's release and its political implications
Solanki's homecoming was met with cheers from family and SP supporters—his wife Nasim, who won his old seat after he was disqualified.
Irfan Solanki called it a "victory of justice."
With other SP leaders like Azam Khan also getting bail lately, this trend highlights ongoing legal battles for the party in UP.
The Solanki family appears to still hold political sway in Kanpur, which could shape local politics as elections approach.