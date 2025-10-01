Ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki released after 34 months in jail

Solanki's release and its political implications

Solanki's homecoming was met with cheers from family and SP supporters—his wife Nasim, who won his old seat after he was disqualified.

Irfan Solanki called it a "victory of justice."

With other SP leaders like Azam Khan also getting bail lately, this trend highlights ongoing legal battles for the party in UP.

The Solanki family appears to still hold political sway in Kanpur, which could shape local politics as elections approach.