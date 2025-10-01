Russian woman, daughters who lived in cave return home India Oct 01, 2025

Nina Kutina, a 40-year-old Russian woman, and her two young daughters were found living in a cave near Gokarna, Karnataka this July.

They'd been there for almost two weeks without valid travel papers before police discovered them during a safety patrol.

After spending over two months under the care of authorities in an ashram, the family has now returned to Russia.