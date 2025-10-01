Ladakh protests: Sonam Wangchuk's wife says no proper detention order

KDA boycotts talks with home ministry, pushes for judicial inquiry

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is boycotting talks with the Home Ministry until Wangchuk and others are freed, and they're pushing for a judicial inquiry into police actions in Leh.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that no proper detention order was given and highlighted that Wangchuk had ended his hunger strike as soon as he heard about the violence.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav also joined calls for his release, while KDA leaders criticized labeling Ladakhis as anti-national.