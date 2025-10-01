Ladakh protests: Sonam Wangchuk's wife says no proper detention order
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been held under the National Security Act since September 26, after protests in Ladakh turned deadly.
Activists and civil society groups are calling for his immediate release.
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, says she hasn't been able to contact him or even see the official detention order.
Right now, he's in Jodhpur central jail.
KDA boycotts talks with home ministry, pushes for judicial inquiry
The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is boycotting talks with the Home Ministry until Wangchuk and others are freed, and they're pushing for a judicial inquiry into police actions in Leh.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that no proper detention order was given and highlighted that Wangchuk had ended his hunger strike as soon as he heard about the violence.
Political activist Yogendra Yadav also joined calls for his release, while KDA leaders criticized labeling Ladakhis as anti-national.