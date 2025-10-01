Bihar's electoral roll out after removing 69L duplicate names

Controversy during voter list overhaul

This is Bihar's first major voter list overhaul in more than 20 years, aiming to make sure every vote counts and no one is left out (or counted twice).

The process sparked some controversy—opposition parties questioned its timing and raised concerns about fairness, with a few cases even reaching the Supreme Court.

With districts like Muzaffarpur and Patna seeing big jumps in new voters, this update could shape how the upcoming elections play out—not just in Bihar but across India as similar revisions roll out nationwide over the next few months.