Ladakh: Week-long curfew in Leh town relaxed for 7 hours India Oct 01, 2025

Leh saw its week-long curfew relaxed for seven hours on Tuesday (initially 10am-2pm then extended to 5pm), letting people step out and shops reopen after days of curfew.

The internet ban, though, is still on until October 3.

This all started after protests over statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh turned violent last week, leading to four deaths and more than 50 arrests.