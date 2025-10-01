Next Article
Ladakh: Week-long curfew in Leh town relaxed for 7 hours
Leh saw its week-long curfew relaxed for seven hours on Tuesday (initially 10am-2pm then extended to 5pm), letting people step out and shops reopen after days of curfew.
The internet ban, though, is still on until October 3.
This all started after protests over statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh turned violent last week, leading to four deaths and more than 50 arrests.
BJP calls for proper probe into protests
With no fresh clashes reported, things in Leh seem to be settling down.
The local BJP is now pushing for a proper investigation into the protests and wants those held on minor charges released.
They're also urging everyone to work together for peace and healing in the region.