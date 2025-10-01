Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident: 2 men dead after van hits truck

Truck driver at large, investigation underway

Bhan died at the scene, while Jha passed away later in hospital.

Police have filed an FIR against the unknown truck driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Investigators are now scanning CCTV footage to track down the driver, who fled right after the incident.

Autopsies have been completed and both families have received their loved ones' bodies as authorities continue their investigation.