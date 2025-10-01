Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accident: 2 men dead after van hits truck
A tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway left two men—Ram Bhan (40) from Rajasthan and Sandeep Jha (26) from Bihar—dead after their pickup van slammed into a truck that was illegally parked without lights or reflectors near Ghata village.
The poorly lit spot contributed to the truck being nearly invisible, leading to the fatal crash.
Truck driver at large, investigation underway
Bhan died at the scene, while Jha passed away later in hospital.
Police have filed an FIR against the unknown truck driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving.
Investigators are now scanning CCTV footage to track down the driver, who fled right after the incident.
Autopsies have been completed and both families have received their loved ones' bodies as authorities continue their investigation.