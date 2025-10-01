Next Article
UP MLA helps calm rowdy passenger on flight
India
On a Delhi-Lucknow flight, UP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh had to step in when a fellow passenger got loud and abusive on his phone, ignoring requests to keep it down.
Things escalated when the man shouted at a woman passenger, prompting Singh and others to intervene.
Why no-fly list is important
The confrontation turned physical. Once in Lucknow, Singh filed a police complaint, leading to the disruptive passenger's detention for questioning.
Incidents like this highlight why airlines have rules like the no-fly list—according to government data, 48 people were banned from flying by July 2025—to help keep flights safe and comfortable for everyone.