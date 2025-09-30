Next Article
Delhi records above-average rainfall for 6th consecutive month
India
Delhi finally got a serious downpour on Tuesday. The city saw 37.8mm of rain in just one day—way above the usual October average (15.1mm).
This marks six straight months of higher-than-normal rainfall, with totals now 37% above what's typical for the monsoon season (June-September).
Rain brings down AQI
The heavy rain quickly bumped up weather alerts and made a real difference to Delhi's air quality, bringing the AQI down to a moderate 117.
With more showers expected this week, cleaner air could be sticking around a bit longer.
IMD explains reason behind rain
According to the IMD, these wet spells are thanks to a low-pressure area near the Gulf of Kutch and moisture-laden winds from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal—so keep those umbrellas handy!