Fines worth ₹85L imposed on bulk waste generators: MCD

Only 3,749 out of 8,000 registered

Despite repeated warnings, most BWGs aren't playing by the rules, making Delhi's landfill crisis worse.

Out of thousands identified citywide, only 3,749 have officially registered with MCD (with the South zone leading).

Less than half have started composting onsite—even though MCD rolled out an online portal and an app last year to make things easier.

The city hopes that stricter fines and more inspections will finally get these big waste-makers to step up and help ease the pressure on overflowing landfills.