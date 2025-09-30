Next Article
Steel arch collapses at Chennai power plant, 9 dead
India
On Tuesday, a steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Project site near Chennai, leading to the deaths of nine migrant workers from Assam.
The accident happened during a major expansion of Tamil Nadu's power infrastructure.
Several others were injured and rushed to hospital—one worker was reported to be seriously injured and is under treatment.
PM Modi announces compensation
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those hurt.
Local officials visited the site, and police have started an investigation into what went wrong.
This tragedy puts a spotlight on how risky big construction jobs can be for migrant workers, and why better safety rules are urgently needed.