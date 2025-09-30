Can you call police for a free ride? Explained
Lucknow Police just rolled out a new night escort service under Mission Shakti 5.0 to make sure women aren't left feeling vulnerable when traveling alone between 10pm and 6am.
If you're out late and feel unsafe, you can call 112, and a police vehicle, with female officers where available, will come pick you up.
Since kicking off on January 1, 2025, the service has already helped 46 women get home safely.
The police have mapped out crime hotspots across the city and stationed over a hundred response vehicles for quick help—plus, at least one in 10 of these are staffed by female officers who have received special training for escort duty.
How to use this service
You don't have to be a crime victim to use this—any woman in Lucknow who feels uneasy traveling alone at night can ask for an escort.
The whole idea is to make public spaces feel safer for everyone and remind women that police support is always just a call away.