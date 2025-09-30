Bengaluru road repaired 2 days ago disintegrates, goes viral

A freshly repaired road at Bengaluru's Channasandra Circle disintegrated just two days after work was finished. A video of the mess—water pooling and seepage—quickly went viral on X, with locals calling out shoddy repairs and poor city infrastructure.

Residents demand accountability, quality checks Residents say unresolved drainage problems and weak civic oversight are to blame.

The viral video has sparked louder demands for better quality checks and accountability.

One user even tagged the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on X, questioning if contractors and engineers are up to the job.

Traffic woes in focus This isn't an isolated issue—Bengaluru already ranks third globally for traffic delays according to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index.

On average, people crawl along at just 15.7km/h and lose about 117 hours a year stuck in jams.

Even business leaders like BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji have called out potholes as a real challenge but say they're sticking with Bengaluru while urging government action.