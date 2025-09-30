Next Article
JNU hosts RSS 'Path sanchalan' for centenary celebration
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized its 'Path Sanchalan' march at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, this week as part of its annual Vijayadashami tradition—celebrating 100 years of the organization.
Over 300 students, professors, and staff joined in, welcoming the procession with flower petals as it wound through campus.
ABVP to hold similar march at DU
Marchers wore the full RSS uniform for the centenary and walked from Barak hostel to Vedanta Sthal, passing every hostel on the way.
Anil Gupta from RSS delivered the keynote speech, joined by guests like Professor Nandani Sinha Kapoor and Squadron Leader Deepika Puri.
Looking ahead, ABVP (the student wing) will hold a similar march at Delhi University on October 2.