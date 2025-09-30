JNU hosts RSS 'Path sanchalan' for centenary celebration

ABVP to hold similar march at DU

Marchers wore the full RSS uniform for the centenary and walked from Barak hostel to Vedanta Sthal, passing every hostel on the way.

Anil Gupta from RSS delivered the keynote speech, joined by guests like Professor Nandani Sinha Kapoor and Squadron Leader Deepika Puri.

Looking ahead, ABVP (the student wing) will hold a similar march at Delhi University on October 2.