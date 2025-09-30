LPG portability like mobile connections coming soon

PNGRB wants feedback on these new rules until mid-October. After that, they'll finalize the details and announce when it's rolling out. This change is being pushed because people have faced regular delays and hassles with local distributors—even though there are over 32 crore LPG connections across India as of March this year.

Aim is to reduce the number of complaints

With the new rules, you'll be able to pick any supplier—even from a different company—giving you more control and fewer headaches if one dealer isn't reliable.

The aim is to make refills smoother and reduce the massive number of complaints (over 17 lakh every year) about supply issues.

Unlike mobile portability, legal hurdles have made switching LPG suppliers tricky till now—but that could soon change for good.