Karnataka farmers to get extra ₹8,500 aid after devastating floods

Farmers with perennial crops will get up to ₹31,000

With the new boost, dry land farmers will get up to ₹17,000 per hectare and those with perennial crops up to ₹31,000.

This is a big relief at a tough time—since June 1, the floods have led to 52 deaths and major livestock loss.

The state has also set up relief centers for over 10,000 people and released funds for families who lost their homes.

Officials say they're committed to making sure compensation reaches everyone who needs it once damage surveys are done—helping communities recover faster.