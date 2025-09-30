Karnataka farmers to get extra ₹8,500 aid after devastating floods
After devastating floods hit Karnataka this year, CM Siddaramaiah just announced an extra ₹8,500 per hectare for farmers whose crops got damaged—this comes on top of existing government aid.
Over 10 lakh hectares across nine districts, including Kalaburagi and Bidar, have been affected.
Farmers with perennial crops will get up to ₹31,000
With the new boost, dry land farmers will get up to ₹17,000 per hectare and those with perennial crops up to ₹31,000.
This is a big relief at a tough time—since June 1, the floods have led to 52 deaths and major livestock loss.
The state has also set up relief centers for over 10,000 people and released funds for families who lost their homes.
Officials say they're committed to making sure compensation reaches everyone who needs it once damage surveys are done—helping communities recover faster.