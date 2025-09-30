Odisha's Chhatar Jatra: Where hundreds of animals are sacrificed
On Tuesday, Kalahandi district in Odisha held its annual Chhatar Jatra festival for Maa Manikeswari.
The event stands out for its public ritual of sacrificing hundreds of goats and hens during Durga Puja's Maha Ashtami.
While the practice draws repeated appeals from authorities every year, this time authorities said things stayed peaceful.
Festival draws nearly 5 lakh people
Nearly five lakh people showed up, so security was tight with 20 police platoons on duty.
Even though officials tried to discourage animal sacrifice, it remains central to the Kandha tribe's beliefs—most locals see it as honoring their goddess.
The festival also highlights Kalahandi's unique culture with tribal drumming, Ghumura dance, and folks dressed as warriors.
Heart of the festival is early morning procession
The heart of Chhatar Jatra is an early morning procession where devotees carry Maa Manikeswari three kilometers from Jenakhal back to the main temple, all set to music.
It begins with a buffalo sacrifice before moving into mass animal offerings—rituals received by descendants of the old royal family.