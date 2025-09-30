Tamil Nadu's northeast monsoon to be wetter than usual

Weather system in Bay of Bengal might delay southwest monsoon

A brewing weather system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring showers to places like Chengalpattu and Villupuram over the next few days.

This system could delay the end of the Southwest monsoon past October 12, possibly pushing back when the Northeast monsoon really kicks in.

Plus, there's a strong chance (71%, according to IMD) that La Nina conditions will develop soon—meaning global weather patterns could get even more interesting for India this season.