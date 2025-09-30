India's 1st stealth fighter AMCA gets ₹15,000cr boost
India is picking up the pace on building its first homegrown stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
With ₹15,000 crore set aside just for design and prototypes, DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency had given companies until September 30 to submit their bids to help shape the project.
Who's in the running for AMCA?
Major defense names like HAL, L&T with BEL, and BEML with private partners are all competing to work on AMCA.
They'll be teaming up for everything from design to flight testing and production.
An expert committee led by ex-BrahMos chief A Sivathanu Pillai will review bids and pick the best partners for this ambitious mission.
What is the AMCA program?
Greenlit last year, AMCA aims to deliver a next-gen stealth jet packed with advanced avionics.
With hopes of seeing these jets join the Indian Air Force around 2034-35, if all goes well, at least 125 jets could roll out—making this a major leap for India's aerospace dreams.