Bengaluru cops book mosque head for arranging child marriage

Owais goes to court for answers

When the District Child Helpline visited the Neelasandra mosque, the head refused to share details, saying the marriage procedure was completed as per the customs of the Muslim community.

Owais criticized police for not naming those involved in the FIR and had to go to court for answers. He also pushed for help for the girl, worried about possible pregnancy.

This comes after Karnataka's Chief Minister ordered stricter enforcement against child marriages—a tough job, since nearly one in four girls in India still marry before turning 18.