No 1 involved in Ladakh violence will be spared: LG
India
Ladakh saw serious unrest on September 24, sparked by calls for statehood and special constitutional protections.
The violence left four people dead and over 100 security personnel injured. More than 60 people have been detained so far, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has promised that everyone responsible will face action.
Administration committed to restoring normalcy, says Gupta
Gupta met with top officials to review security and made it clear: "No one involved in the violence will be spared."
He also thanked locals for helping restore peace, assured medical aid for the injured, and said the administration is committed to keeping Ladakh's tradition of harmony strong while addressing people's concerns quickly.