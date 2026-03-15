Bank holidays in India from March 16 to 22
India
Heads up, Indian banks will be closed on several days between March 16 and 22, 2026, thanks to a mix of public and regional holidays.
While you won't be able to do things like deposit checks in person, online banking and ATMs will still work just fine.
Regional and public holidays
Here's the quick rundown:
March 17 is Shab-I-Qadr (Imphal, Jammu, and Srinagar),
March 19 brings Gudhi Padwa and Ugadi (Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad),
March 20 is Eid-Ul-Fitr (Delhi, Kolkata), and
March 21 is Ramzan-Id (Ahmedabad, Jaipur).
The week wraps up with the usual nationwide Sunday bank holiday on March 22.
Plan your visits accordingly!