Bank holidays in India: Which days are banks closed in February India Feb 21, 2026

Banks in Sikkim, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh just had a break for local festivals, namely Losar in Sikkim, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra, and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

But don't worry—ATMs, UPI payments, and internet banking continued to operate, so many online transactions were still processed.

Banks are opening again today (February 21), and March brings more holidays for Holi and other festivals across different cities.