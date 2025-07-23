Bank holidays in July 2025: Sawan Shivratri today
Sawan Shivratri falls on July 23 this year, and while it's a big festival for many, banks across India will stay open as usual.
Even though several schools in the north are closed for Kanwar Yatra, RBI hasn't marked it as a bank holiday—so you can visit your branch if needed.
Local holidays in some states
Heads up: some states have their own holidays this month that could impact local banking.
For example, Tripura has Kharchi Puja (July 3) and Ker Puja (July 19), Jammu & Kashmir observes Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (July 5),
Meghalaya marks Beh Deinkhlam (July 14) and U Tirot Singh's Death Anniversary (July 17),
Uttarakhand celebrates Harela (July 16), and Sikkim has Drukpa Tshe-zi (July 28).
So if you're in these places, check before heading out.
Weekly offs for banks
Banks everywhere will be closed on all Sundays plus the second and fourth Saturdays this month.
Plan your cash runs or paperwork around those dates—but digital banking is always there if you need it!