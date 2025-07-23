Bank holidays in July 2025: Sawan Shivratri today India Jul 23, 2025

Sawan Shivratri falls on July 23 this year, and while it's a big festival for many, banks across India will stay open as usual.

Even though several schools in the north are closed for Kanwar Yatra, RBI hasn't marked it as a bank holiday—so you can visit your branch if needed.