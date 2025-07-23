Next Article
Mumbai sanitation workers' strike: BMC assures no 1 will lose job
Mumbai's sanitation workers just called off their strike after the city's civic body, BMC, promised no one would lose their job during the big waste management privatization push.
Nearly all workers—97%—were against outsourcing , so BMC assured permanent staff will be moved to other roles like sweeping instead of being let go.
Talks on to make contract jobs permanent
Job security is a huge deal for these workers and their families. BMC also said benefits that protect workers' families will stay in place, following Lad-Page Committee rules.
Talks are still on about making contract jobs permanent. Meanwhile, even with legal hiccups from some bidders, BMC is pushing ahead with its plan to outsource sanitation services once court issues are sorted out.