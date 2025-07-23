IIT Guwahati students protest against 'exorbitant' fee hike
IIT Guwahati students are up in arms after the institute hiked fees sharply for this semester.
On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, research scholars and MTech students gathered on campus, calling out the administration for breaking its promise to reconsider the new charges.
The main demand: roll back what many are calling an "exceptionally high" increase.
PhD fees jumped over 30%
PhD fees jumped over 30%, from ₹34,800 to ₹45,700, while freshers now face a hefty upfront fee of ₹92,000.
Semester costs have climbed to ₹57,000—leaving some students with bills that exceed their stipends by ₹20,000.
Part-time scholars saw their fees soar from just ₹2,500 to ₹25,000.
With mess and hostel charges also up and BTech students likely joining in soon, everyone's waiting for a response from the administration—but so far, it's been silent.