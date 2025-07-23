IIT Guwahati students protest against 'exorbitant' fee hike

PhD fees jumped over 30%

PhD fees jumped over 30%, from ₹34,800 to ₹45,700, while freshers now face a hefty upfront fee of ₹92,000.

Semester costs have climbed to ₹57,000—leaving some students with bills that exceed their stipends by ₹20,000.

Part-time scholars saw their fees soar from just ₹2,500 to ₹25,000.

With mess and hostel charges also up and BTech students likely joining in soon, everyone's waiting for a response from the administration—but so far, it's been silent.