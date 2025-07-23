Goa to approach SC over Kalasa river water dispute
Goa is taking Karnataka to the Supreme Court, accusing it of illegally diverting water from the Mhadei river's Kalasa tributary.
The river, which starts in Karnataka and flows through Goa and Maharashtra before reaching the sea, is at the center of a long-running water dispute between these states.
Key points of the dispute
This fight isn't just about politics—it's about drinking water, farming, and protecting local ecosystems for all three states.
Goa says Karnataka's project lacks proper environmental clearance.
With opposition leaders calling out Goa's government for not doing enough (even after spending crores on legal battles), everyone's waiting to see what the Supreme Court decides.
The verdict could shape how shared rivers are managed across India in the future.