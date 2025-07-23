Next Article
Drone carrying 571gm heroin seized near Indo-Pak border
In a pretty wild turn, BSF and Fazilka police stopped a drone carrying 571gm of heroin near Punjab's Indo-Pak border early Tuesday.
The drone was spotted near Hazara Ram Singh Wala village, right by the Jodha Wala border outpost in the Jalalabad sector.
This bust blocked an attempt to sneak drugs into India using unmanned drones.
Authorities trying to figure out drug network
After the seizure, police filed a case and kicked off an investigation to figure out who's behind this high-tech drug drop—looking for everyone from senders to intended recipients.
Traffickers are getting more creative (and bold) with aerial smuggling along the India-Pakistan border.
The crackdown is ongoing as authorities try to break up this network and stop future attempts.