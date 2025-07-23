Next Article
Maharashtra challenges Bombay HC's acquittal of 12 Mumbai train blast
Maharashtra is challenging the Bombay High Court's recent decision to acquit 12 people who were earlier convicted for the deadly 2006 Mumbai train bombings.
The High Court had let them go, saying there wasn't enough evidence.
Now, Maharashtra wants the Supreme Court to review this, and a hearing is set for July 24, with the year inferred to be 2025 based on the current date.
HC dismissal details that Maharashtra feels were overlooked
The government argues that important proof—like RDX and detonator evidence—was dismissed too easily by the High Court.
They also believe a confessional statement was wrongly thrown out over technicalities.
Maharashtra feels these missed details failed to show just how serious and coordinated the attacks were, which killed over 180 people.