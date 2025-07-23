Maharashtra challenges Bombay HC's acquittal of 12 Mumbai train blast India Jul 23, 2025

Maharashtra is challenging the Bombay High Court's recent decision to acquit 12 people who were earlier convicted for the deadly 2006 Mumbai train bombings.

The High Court had let them go, saying there wasn't enough evidence.

Now, Maharashtra wants the Supreme Court to review this, and a hearing is set for July 24, with the year inferred to be 2025 based on the current date.