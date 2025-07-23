Next Article
Modi to visit Maldives for its 60th Independence Day
Prime Minister Modi is heading to the Maldives on July 25-26, 2025, as the guest of honor for their 60th Independence Day.
This trip is all about mending ties after a rocky patch and kicking off new projects—think rolling out India's UPI payments for tourists and working toward a free trade deal.
India, Maldives ties have expanded across various sectors
This visit signals a fresh start between India and the Maldives, with both sides set to sign a big currency swap deal and launch major infrastructure like the Greater Male Connectivity Project.
India's support has helped steady the Maldives's economy, and their partnership now covers everything from maritime security to renewable energy—making waves not just locally but across the Indian Ocean region.