India: Student dies by suicide, names professors in note

Investigation underway

Classes and exams are on hold while the university investigates.

About 15 students have already come forward with written accounts of harassment, even though many feared backlash.

Police are looking into Jyoti's phone and laptop, and a special committee is collecting statements from students and staff.

There are also concerns about a 90-minute delay in alerting police after Jyoti was hospitalized, with her family saying she was humiliated before her death.