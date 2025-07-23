Next Article
Fuel prices: Check out rates in your city today
Fuel prices just got updated today, with oil companies adjusting rates based on global trends and currency shifts.
If you're in Delhi, petrol now costs ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is at ₹87.62—so if you're filling up, keep that in mind.
Here are today's prices in other major cities
Mumbai tops the chart with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
Kolkata's petrol is ₹103.94 and diesel is ₹90.76, while Chennai sees petrol at ₹100.75 and diesel at ₹92.34 per liter.
Why do fuel prices differ from state to state?
It all comes down to global oil prices, how the rupee stacks up against the dollar, plus taxes from both central and state governments—which means what you pay can really depend on where you are and what's happening in the world market.