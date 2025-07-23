Fuel prices: Check out rates in your city today

Mumbai tops the chart with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter. Kolkata 's petrol is ₹103.94 and diesel is ₹90.76, while Chennai sees petrol at ₹100.75 and diesel at ₹92.34 per liter.

Why do fuel prices differ from state to state?

It all comes down to global oil prices, how the rupee stacks up against the dollar, plus taxes from both central and state governments—which means what you pay can really depend on where you are and what's happening in the world market.